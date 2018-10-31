Dixie State senior defender Nichole Mertz was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in the Trailblazers’ two home shutout victories last week to close the 2018 regular season.

Mertz anchored a DSU defensive unit that surrendered five total attempts in Dixie State’s two wins. DSU limited Colorado Mesa to three shots, two on goal, in its 3-0 result on Senior Night on Thursday, then held Western Colorado without a shot through the first 83-plus minutes on its way to a 4-0 win this past Saturday.

On the offensive side, Mertz assisted on DSU’s game-winning goal vs. Western, then punched in her first goal of the year in her final regular season match to close out DSU’s offensive day in the 82nd minute vs. the Mountaineers.

Dixie State (12-5-0, 8-5-0 RMAC), which finished tied for fourth place in the RMAC standings, will host MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Trailblazer Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the conference semifinals and finals to be held Nov. 2-4, at the home site of the highest remaining seed.