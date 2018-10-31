Dixie State men’s soccer program placed four players on the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason awards list, which was announced on Tuesday. Junior forward Moises Medina was voted to the conference’s second team, while senior midfielder Dominic Damato, junior defender Ricky Nunez and freshman defender Idris Alabi collected honorable mention honors.

Medina started in 15 of the 17 matches he played this season and led the Trailblazers in goal scored (five) and points (12). Earlier this season, the junior became DSU’s career assists leader (16) vs. Colorado Mesa, and in the road rematch at CMU on Oct. 12, he vaulted to the top of DSU’s career points list (62 pts, 23g/16a).

Damato got the starting nod in all 17 matches he played in this season and led the team in assists with five. Damato, whose lone goal of the year was a game-winning score vs. Adams State, finished his four-year career third all-time in assists (13) and tied for sixth in career points (23, five g/13a).

Nunez finished second on the team in goals scored with four, two of which were game-winning scores in road results at Texas-Permian Basin and at Fort Lewis. Alabi tallied three goals and two assists in his debut season, which included a two-goal outing in a 4-1 home triumph over Fort Lewis.

Westminster College collected two of the conference’s five major awards, including Player of the Year (Amit Hefer) and Coach of the Year (Josh Pittman). RMAC regular season champion Colorado School of Mines’ Jason Zabott was tabbed as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, CMU’s Briley Guarneri was voted Goalkeeper of the Year and MSU Denver’s Jaime Gutierrez was named Freshman of the Year.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2018 season with a 7-9-2 overall record, which included a 5-7-2 mark and an eighth-place finish in its first season of RMAC play.