OGDEN — Police have identified an Ogden man who died Monday in a crash after his vehicle "abruptly moved in reverse" in a driveway, hitting a woman and then a tree.

Just before 6 p.m., Raymond McIntosh, of Ogden, was stopped in a driveway on the 1400 block of 12th Street when his sister, who was standing near the open driver's door, leaned toward the interior of the car, police said.

"For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle abruptly moved in reverse. The vehicle traveled backwards in an arc out into the street and back into the front yard where it struck a tree before coming to a stop," according to a news release from Ogden police. McIntosh was ejected from the car.

McIntosh was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His sister, who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident, is expected to recover, police said.

The Ogden police traffic bureau continued to investigate the crash Tuesday.