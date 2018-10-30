President Russell M. Nelson capped off his South American tour Sunday with the dedication of the Concepcion Chile Temple. The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints visited a total of five countries.

Deseret News photographer Jeffrey Allred was there to capture some incredible moments from President Nelson's tour — these are our favorite 30.

Peru

The trip began in Peru with President Nelson spending time with Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra. The Peruvian president asked President Nelson to help his country's children and discussed humanitarian issues.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Students at Heart of Jesus preschool sing a song in Lima, Peru on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. LDS Charities donated three prefab classrooms, tables, chairs and other school supplies.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News A policeman sneaks a photo of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru on Oct. 21, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Attendees listen during a devotional with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru on Oct. 20, 2018.

Bolivia

In Bolivia, a crowd of nearly 9,000 people packed an arena to listen to President Nelson speak and roughly 15,000 watched the live video feed. President Nelson invited all of the children in the meeting to stand and sing him a song: "I am a Child of God."

Paraguay

President Nelson visited with full-time missionaries in Paraguay, and these missionaries traveled a total of 48 hours to be in attendance. This was the third meeting in three days that President Nelson spoke to church members in Spanish.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs children after a devotional in Asuncion, Paraguay on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Uruguay

In Uruguay, more than 4,500 people filled a massive tent to listen to President Nelson deliver a message to members of the church. Another 35,000 members watched the broadcast via a feed of the event. President Nelson spoke on the need for parents to teach their children the gospel, and also stressed the need of prayer, Sabbath day observance and temple attendance.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holds Pierina Risso, 3, while meeting with her three generation LDS family in Montevideo, Uraguay on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Malanque plays for a birthday celebration in Montevideo, Uruguay on Oct. 23, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Alejandro Bravo is wheeled by his mother Sandra Bravo at their home in Toledo, Uruguay on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Bravo was born premature and had other medical complications and received a wheelchair from LDS Charities.

Chile

Chilean leaders greeted President Nelson on the last leg of his South American tour on the eve of the Concepcion Chile Temple dedication. Sen. Jacqueline Van Rysselberghe, the city's former mayor, said of the temple, "It's an enormous honor to have this temple in our city."

President Nelson then dedicated the temple in what was a "heavenly crescendo" for the trip.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Latter-day Saint volunteers try to get a look at President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as he meets with local government officials for lunch in Concepcion, Chile on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Preparations are completed for the dedication of the LDS Concepcion Chile Temple in Concepcion, Chile on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.