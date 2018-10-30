The 1A football semifinals on Saturday at Payson High School will feature the past two state champions squaring off against programs that are on the rise.

In the first one, the 2016 title winner (and 2017 runner-up) Duchesne Eagles will face a Parowan Rams squad that has had consecutive winning seasons under second-year coach Carter Miller for the first time since the late 1980s and just the third time in school history.

The second semifinal will see the defending champion Milford Tigers play a Monticello Buckaroos side that won its first playoff game since 2014 last week under first-year head coach Reed Anderson.

The Eagles-Rams matchup will be a rematch of a semifinal Duchesne won last year, while Parowan won the teams’ regular-season meeting this year in a 14-7 slugfest. The Tigers and Buckaroos will square off after Monticello came up just short in ruining Milford’s perfect season three weeks ago, as the Tigers escaped with a 32-26 win.

“We’re just a team that scrapes by and tries to give ourselves a chance at the end of the game,” said Eagles head coach Jerry Cowan, who has led the program to four state titles. “We’ve been fortunate in some of those games and unfortunate in others, but right now we’re in a pretty good spot and we’re excited to be there.”

Rams head coach Carter Miller said that there’s no feeling of inferiority within his team about facing a perennial powerhouse like Duchesne, especially after it beat the Eagles in the regular season.

“We expect to win every game,” Miller said. “The intimidation factor is gone for us here at Parowan. We expect to win.”

As far as the second game is concerned, Milford head coach Thane Marshall said he’s been particularly proud of how his team has dealt with the challenge of being the defending state champion, even if the group is a talented one.

“I think we’ve had a target on our back all year,” he said. “I think we’ve got everybody’s best game. Everybody wants to knock off the defending champions. … We’ve kind of just picked up right where we left off last year, just kept going.”

The Buckaroos certainly have the toughest challenge of the four teams in their quest to reach the state championship game, but Anderson said the near-win against the Tigers a few weeks ago gave his team confidence for this week.

“I’m a firm believer that if we do what we need to do, then we can come away with that win,” he said.

One somewhat major change to the 1A semifinals this year is that they’ll be played at Payson High School instead of at Weber State or SUU, as both the Wildcats and Thunderbirds will be playing at home Saturday afternoon.

Duchesne and Parowan are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., and Milford and Monticello will play immediately after, with that game tentatively set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The state championship game will be Nov. 10 at Weber State.