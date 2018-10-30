SALT LAKE CITY — A slip of the tongue during a specially-scheduled Salt Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday revealed the rough location of a property that city officials are eying for a long-discussed new police precinct in Sugar House.

Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall's eyes widened and she stared, momentarily speechless, at Mike Reberg, director of community and neighborhoods, after he let slip the approximate location of the site — 2100 South and 2100 East.

The Sugar House property was the subject of the council's hourlong closed meeting earlier Tuesday when city leaders shut discussions from the public under state law for the purpose of a strategy session to discuss the purchase, exchange or lease of property.

The slip up — publically recorded, live streamed and posted on the City Council's website — came following questioning from the City Council to the director and Police Chief Mike Brown about a possible police precinct, a project that has long been eyed by city leaders to improve police response times in the city's east side.

It also came after the council voted to retain about $212,000 in impact fees to partially finance a possible land purchase — a move that came just one day before the monthly fees would be lost if they weren't allocated for a specific impact-fee eligible project such as a Sugar House police precinct.

As such, Tuesday's meeting was specially scheduled due to the time sensitivity of the expiring fees — and an issue that led one councilman to vote no on the impact fee allocation, decrying what he called "last-minute scrambling" from the mayor's administration.

"It just feels last minute. It didn't feel right. I'm honestly surprised I'm the only one that voted no," Councilman Derek Kitchen said, though he noted he is supportive of an east-side police precinct.

After the meeting, Reberg declined to discuss specifics of the property as to not "hinder the negotiations," other than "it is a piece of property that has come to our attention in recent days that we want to pursue."

The reason for Tuesday's urgent meeting regarding impact fees, Reberg said, was "we've got new information about this parcel that we didn't know before, and there's an opportunity now for us to create a contract on it."

It's not clear exactly what site near 2100 East and 2100 South the city is eyeing, but city staff did note in Tuesday's meeting that it's about 1.8 acres.

"We'll enter into a negotiation, and once we get there, then it can be public," Reberg said.

The revealing of the approximate location may have an impact on negotiations.

"Surely, I think any time a private property owner knows that an entity of the government is interested in acquiring the property, that has an effect on those negotiations," Mendenhall said in an interview later Tuesday.

"So this is why the council and the mayor have the opportunity for advice from legal counsel on potential property acquisition, and yet we are human beings — and human beings occasionally make mistakes," she said. "And that's what we saw today."

Brown, when questioned about the need for an east-side police precinct, said the "mini police department" station would help keep beat police officers in neighborhoods rather than spending time commuting back and forth to the other precinct in Pioneer Park or the downtown Utah Public Safety Building.

"I think it would be very beneficial to the police department to have officers housed in the communities in which they serve rather than have the long commute," Brown said, noting that he recently timed the drive from the Pioneer Park precinct to 2100 South at nearly 20 minutes.

The council was largely supportive of the concept — especially backed by Councilman Charlie Luke, who has helped drive the effort for an east-side police precinct for years.

However, $212,000 in impact fees set aside would likely only pay a fraction of the cost needed to build the precinct. City staff noted additional money to purchase the property would likely need to come out of the city's general fund.

Additionally, Brown noted the last precinct built in 2010 cost about $15 million.

Mendenhall noted that Tuesday's action was only to set aside impact fees and move forward with negotiations. Any purchase agreement would also need to be considered by the council.

"I'm philosophically opposed to returning impact fees and wholeheartedly believe that growth needs to pay for growth," Mendenhall said. "It's the administration's duty to find properties and execute contracts to utilize impact fee dollars that are public safety specific. This opportunity came to us very late … but it is still an opportunity, and I think it's appropriate that we begin due diligence."