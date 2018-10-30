Utah has cracked the top 15 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings in 2018.

The Utes came in at No. 15 in the rankings. On Sunday, Utah was ranked No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Utah joins Washington State (No. 8) as the only Pac-12 teams to be ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Utes, who beat UCLA 41-10 for their fourth straight win, will take on Arizona State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Despite being ranked in both the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 18) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 20), Utah State, coming off a 61-19 thumping of New Mexico to earn its seventh straight win, was not ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. The only member of the Mountain West Conference that is ranked in the poll is Fresno State, at No. 23. Utah State travels to play Hawaii this Saturday at 10 p.m. MDT.

Alabama (No. 1), Clemson (No. 2), LSU (No. 3) and Notre Dame (No. 4) are, as of right now, slated to be the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Michigan (No. 5) and Georgia (No. 6) are the next two out.

Full College Football Playoff rankings (Oct. 30)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. UCF

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. NC State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia