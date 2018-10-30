Utah has cracked the top 15 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings in 2018.
The Utes came in at No. 15 in the rankings. On Sunday, Utah was ranked No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Utah joins Washington State (No. 8) as the only Pac-12 teams to be ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Utes, who beat UCLA 41-10 for their fourth straight win, will take on Arizona State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Despite being ranked in both the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 18) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 20), Utah State, coming off a 61-19 thumping of New Mexico to earn its seventh straight win, was not ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. The only member of the Mountain West Conference that is ranked in the poll is Fresno State, at No. 23. Utah State travels to play Hawaii this Saturday at 10 p.m. MDT.
Alabama (No. 1), Clemson (No. 2), LSU (No. 3) and Notre Dame (No. 4) are, as of right now, slated to be the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Michigan (No. 5) and Georgia (No. 6) are the next two out.
Full College Football Playoff rankings (Oct. 30)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. UCF
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. NC State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia