OGDEN — Police have identified a man who died following an auto-pedestrian crash on a busy Ogden roadway.

Richard Alden Provence, 64, of Ogden, was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Washington Boulevard at its intersection with 3rd Street on late Saturday night, said Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.

Provence was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries early Sunday morning, Farr said.

Following the crash, the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to Farr.