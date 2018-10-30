Pine View (6-3) at Stansbury (7-3)

4A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Pine View by 19

All-time series: First meeting

Coach vs. coach: Pine View’s Ray Hosner leads Stansbury’s Clint Christiansen 1-0 (meeting occurred in 2001 when Christiansen was at South Sevier)

When the Pine View Panthers and the Stansbury Stallions take the field at Stansbury High School Friday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament, it’ll be the first meeting between the schools, and storylines will be aplenty.

Which offensive system will find more success, Pine View’s lightning-in-a-bottle spread attack or Stansbury’s clock-eating triple option?

Can the Stallions limit a Panthers team that boasts the second most prolific offense in the 4A classification (48.7 points per game)?

On the flip side, can the Panthers, ranked 14th in scoring defense, get off the field against the fourth-ranked (37.4 ppg) Stallions?

Which quarterback will have a better day running their system, Stansbury’s Austin Woodhouse or Pine View’s combo of Dallin Brown and Macloud Crowton?

Which back, Pine View’s Tosh Wright (100 carries for 680 yards and 15 TDs) or Stansbury’s Silas Young (166 carries for 1,227 yards and 16 TDs) will have the bigger impact?

One question that has already been answered, after 17 years, is when good friends Ray Hosner and Clint Christiansen, the head coaches at Pine View and Stansbury, respectively, would coach against each other again.

The coaching duo have decades of sideline experience between them, but through it all have only faced off once, in 2001, when Christiansen was the coach at South Sevier.

Since then, it just hasn’t happened.

It will Friday, however, much to their delight.

“I’m coaching against Ray Hosner and he is one of my best friends,” Christiansen said. “We have always wanted to coach against each other, so we’ll each get one wish out of the deal. That’ll be fun.”

The bigger wish, of course, is to secure a berth in the semifinals, a potentially tall task for the Stallions.

“We are playing pretty good offensively but not very good defensively,” Christiansen said. “That is not going to be good against Pine View if we can’t get some things fixed. Pine View is a different animal. They are really good on both sides of the ball. Our offense is going to have to be our best defense and help us chew the time up. We have to maintain some long drives, sometimes the triple option can do that, and that is what we are hoping for.”

Pine View wide receivers coach and media contact Ben Meier was in agreement that the side that imposes its style of play on the game will walk away victorious.

“They want to control the ball,” Meier said. “That is part of the triple option. They want to take the ball out of our offense's hands and try to keep it as long as they can. Run the ball, run time and keep it a low-scoring affair.

“We are the exact opposite. We want to play fast on offense and try to put up as many points as possible. We have two completely different and competing styles of play and we hope our style is the one working Friday night.”

Working in Pine View’s favor is the fact that the Panthers are currently playing better than they have all season, their 68-50 win over Logan evidence to that fact.

“We were really happy with the way that our boys played against Logan,” Meier said. “We feel like things are kind of piecing together. So many guys did such a tremendous job. Tosh Wright ran the ball really well, along with Dallin Brown. Macloud Crowton threw the ball well, we hit a number of different receivers all night long. It was an all-encompassing win for everyone.”

Stansbury, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 57-43 victory over Mountain View.

“Lot of big ifs going on for us right now,” Christiansen said. “It is just the defensive side of the ball that really has me frustrated. If they are going to score, we need to make them drive the length of the field. We can’t let them get those quick strikes that they are known for, and we have to figure out a way to contain that fullback and quarterback that they have.

“Offensively, we have things we feel like we can do,” he added.

Ultimately, the questions on either side will be answered on the field.

“That’ll all be figured out on Friday,” said Christiansen.

…….

Pine View statistical breakdown

(Note: Individual stats are missing for last two games)

Scoring offense: 48.7 ppg (2nd in 4A)

Scoring defense: 26.9 ppg (14th in 4A)

Passing leader: Dallin Brown (81-123, 65.9%, 1,066 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs), Macloud Crowton (50-82, 61.0%, 726 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Dallin Brown (124 carries, 1,095 yards, 21 TDs), Tosh Wright (100 carries, 680 yards, 15 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Michael Moore (18 rec., 331 yards, 8 TDs), Daylor Rymer (11 rec., 207 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Not provided

Sack leaders: Not provided

Interception leaders: Not provided

…….

Stansbury statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 37.4 ppg (4th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 21.6 ppg (9th in 4A)

Passing leader: Austin Woodhouse (29-74, 39.2%, 455 yards, 4 TDs)

Rushing leaders: Silas Young (166 carries, 1,227 yards, 16 TDs), Kaeden Kincaid (75 carries, 865 yards, 11 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Kaeden Kincaid (7 rec., 136 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Jet Richins (115 tackles), Payton Diderickesn (88 tackles)

Sack leaders: 3 tied with 3

Interception leaders: 3 tied with 2

…….

Felt’s Facts for Pine View High School

Head coach: 2001-current — Ray Hosner (149-58)

All-time record: 228-144 (36 years)

Region championships: 10 (1985-co, 1986, 1993, 1994 co, 2001, 2003 co, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 co)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2012-2017)

All-time playoff record: 26-26

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-6

…….

Felt’s Facts for Stansbury High School

Head coach: 2009-current — Clint Christiansen (70-39)

All-time record: 70-39 (10 years)

Region championships: 6 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 co, 2017, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 8

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 6-7

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0