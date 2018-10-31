SALT LAKE CITY — For many ghouls and gals, the best part of Halloween is getting to dress up.

Recently, NBC News partnered with Google News Lab to discover the country’s most popular Halloween costumes.

The popularity was determined by how often the costume was searched. The data revealed the most popular costumes both nationwide and by state, NBC News reports.

Here’s how Utah compared to the rest of the nation:

Top five in Utah:

Unicorn Fortnite Spider-Man Witch Pirate

Top five nationally:

Fortnite Spider-Man Unicorn Dinosaur Witch

What’s hot: “Fortnite” is an interesting favorite.

While the game was around last fall, it didn’t pick up in popularity until the spring. The costume idea is now a top contender in nearly every state.

Superheroes and classic costumes like “witch” also ranked as top choices.

What’s not: According to the article, there has been a sharp decline in the popularity of political costumes.

“Donald Trump” only appeared in the “top 25 costumes” for one state, Vermont.

Betty Hermann, a costume shop owner, told NBC News that she thinks the charged attitude around politics is to blame.

"I think more people are afraid of buying them," Hermann said of political costumes. "They think they'll get more grief than they get pleasure."

Read more at NBC News.