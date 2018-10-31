A councilor in Dublin, North Ireland, has suggested not flying the national flag because it could offend foreign residents.

A flag represents many things to people, although the national flag represents the country, its history and what it stands for. There are very few flags that should not be flown high, and the only ones that come to mind are those used by terrorists as a rallying point.

The idea of not flying a flag because it may offend some foreigners devalues the cost that many paid to protect it. The foreigners who have come to a new country do so because they want to be part of the new country, and the flag represents the qualities they want.

Honor the values that the flag represents and make sure it is flown high.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia