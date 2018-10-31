To all the good people who got caught up in lottery fever and made the trek to Idaho or Wyoming and are now sitting there with less money in your pocket, I have an invitation.

Next time this fever comes over you, come to me and for every $20 bill you give me, I will give you a $10 bill in return. It will save you the time and expense of traveling to another state and standing in a long line. You will still have the thrill of handing over your money, but you will have received money in return.

I can personally guarantee to cut your lottery losses by 50 percent.

Brent Beutler

West Valley City