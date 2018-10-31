Deseret News
Letter to the editor

To all the good people who got caught up in lottery fever and made the trek to Idaho or Wyoming and are now sitting there with less money in your pocket, I have an invitation.

Next time this fever comes over you, come to me and for every $20 bill you give me, I will give you a $10 bill in return. It will save you the time and expense of traveling to another state and standing in a long line. You will still have the thrill of handing over your money, but you will have received money in return.

I can personally guarantee to cut your lottery losses by 50 percent.

Brent Beutler

West Valley City