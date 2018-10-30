MOAB — A man originally named as a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting in Moab has now been charged with murder.

Omar Guerro, who also goes by Martin Armento Verduzco Lopez and Irving Martin Armento, was changed Tuesday in 7th District Court with the first-degree felony.

Moab police were still looking for Guerro on Tuesday.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight at a mobile home at 250 Walnut Lane. They arrived to find Edgar Luna Najera, 30, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Five people left the scene of the shooting in a black SUV, according to police. The SUV was later found abandoned, and four of the five people were identified and questioned.

Court documents say Guerro's exact birthday is not known, but he is between 20 and 30 years old, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a "stocky build."

A motive for the shooting was not given in the charging documents. Investigators believe Guerro may have left Utah for Grand Junction, Colorado. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.