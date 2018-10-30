My son and I attended our first SUU football game last Saturday in Cedar City. The campus was beautiful, and the townspeople were friendly. But what stood out most to both of us was the optimistic attitude of the fans. There were no fans booing their own team, in spite of having won only one home game this season. When things didn’t go well at the start, there was no yelling to get rid of the offensive coordinator, whose family name drapes the SUU stadium press box. We saw loyal fans who were there to be entertained and escape the stresses of life. I assume they woke up Sunday morning having already forgotten the loss.

That same Saturday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the phasing out of another nonessential: grandiose pageantry-style productions. This initiated speculative comments like, “Will BYU football be next to go?” Having not recently attended a BYU game, I didn’t have a justifiable reaction. However, I hope the fans in Provo approach their team the same way I experienced at SUU. If not, then perhaps the comments to consider BYU football as the next program to prune are worthy of consideration.

Paul Parkinson

Logan