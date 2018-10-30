I have read several articles in the past few months concerning our air pollution problems and possible solutions, including Erica Evans' recent piece on Oslo, Norway, and the editorial on Sunday. All seem agreed that the major contributor to our pollution is automobile emissions. Yet our department of transportation seems to ignore several studies from around the country that point out that there are optimal speeds for every make of automobile at which the engines deliver the least amount of pollutants into the atmosphere.

Those same studies point out that an increase in speed of 10 mph will release approximately 10 percent more pollutants. So the DOT chooses to increase speed limits on a regular basis when the optimal speed for most automobiles is around 50 mph. Thus increasing highway speeds from 65 to 70 almost automatically increases pollution by 5 percent when decreasing to 60 or 55 would make a major difference.

Donald Curtis

West Bountiful