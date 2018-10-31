It is my pumpkin-carving birthday on Halloween, and since I need no gifts, I will be giving a gift to my community: the gift of my voting ballot. My ballot represents my hope for our communities. I hold in my hand the freedom to create political will for our government to legislate solutions for our damaged climate, to respond compassionately to the poor and to create safe and healthy communities.

These hopes may seem contradictory when we look at how scary the future may be — that our hearts may be ignored and hurt by the violence of current events, or that we might awaken tomorrow morning to another homeless-creating hurricane. But then we embrace the contradiction that loveliness is still around us. We take a deep breath and step back into our hope. We do the next good thing. We carve pumpkins with our kids, we attend PTA meetings, we send care packages to refugees. We water the mustard seeds, remembering that the smallest of gifts can have unimaginable results. So let's all proudly turn in the gift of our ballots and water that which is thirsty for our human voices.

Karen Jackson

Salt Lake City