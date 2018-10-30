PROVO — Last summer, the NCAA announced a major rule change regarding redshirts. Football players can participate in up to four games in a season without burning a redshirt year.

Before the season, BYU coach Kalani Sitake raved about the rule change, adding that his program would benefit more than other programs because of the large number of returned missionaries at BYU.

Sitake said so many missionaries are returning in the summer months, which doesn’t give them much time to get ready for the season. He wanted to use the new rule to give those players playing time over the last four games.

Now with four games remaining, Sitake has already had to give playing time to a lot of players due to injuries and for other reasons. Originally, the plan was to let players see action in the final four games of the season.

But things haven't worked out that way — the Cougars have played 25 freshmen this season, including 15 true freshmen.

“We’re pretty much going to play as many (young players) as we can,” Sitake said. “It’s important that we move forward. There are some guys that are hitting that four-game mark. If we’re at that point now, they’re probably just going to be playing for the rest of the season. There are others who have played only one or two games. We’ll have to figure out what is best for us and our future and our numbers and our depth for next year, too.”

ON TARGETING: During BYU’s 7-6 setback against Northern Illinois last Saturday, Cougar linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi was whistled for targeting when tackling quarterback Marcus Childers.

“I came up and made the play. When I popped up, I saw the ref throw the flag. I replayed the play in my head and I did duck my head. I’m thinking, ‘I’m a goner.’ I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kaufusi said. “I took my gloves off because I wasn’t sure I would continue playing.

"It was a little bit nerve-wracking. I apologized to the quarterback, then I huddled with the team and told them I loved them and to keep playing hard. Luckily, it worked out for me and they overturned the targeting call. I was just grateful to be able to continue to play. I was super happy.”

SIZING UP CORBIN: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is impressed with BYU’s 6-foot-9, 275-pound senior defensive lineman, Corbin Kaufusi.

“He’s massive. You study film and you look at how big he is. He’s big and he moves well. I’m sure plane rides aren’t very comfortable for him,” Harsin said. “He’s a heckuva player. He is not hard to spot. You’ll be able to find him. Whether you have success with him or not, I don’t know. He is a large human being. I don’t know where they find all these guys. He’s something else. He’s a big ol’ dude.”