SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they’ve lived in a haunted home. And that’s just one of the findings from Realtor.com’s new haunted real estate report.

What’s going on: The home search website conducted a report that looked into how many people feel they lived in a haunted home and how many people would want to live among ghosts (assuming, of course, they’re real). Realtor.com worked with Harris Interactive for the report.

Here are a few of the interesting findings from the report:

  • 1 in 4 people feel they lived in a haunted house.
  • 44 percent of people suspected or were fully aware they were moving into a haunted house.
  • 54 percent of people said hearing strange noises made them believe their house was haunted.
  • 45 percent said “odd feelings in certain rooms” made them think their house was haunted.
  • For 35 percent of people, erratic pet behavior was a clue their home was haunted.
The dilemma: The report also found that not everyone cares if they know upfront about ghosts lingering the walls.

  • Thirty-four percent of people say they would tell buyers everything about ghosts before selling it.
  • Men and millennials were most likely to share all the information.
  • Twenty-seven percent of people would only share information when asked.
  • Twenty-three percent of people said they’d stay quiet and wouldn’t share any information.
  • Sixteen percent said they’d admit the house was haunted but wouldn’t share details.
