SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they’ve lived in a haunted home. And that’s just one of the findings from Realtor.com’s new haunted real estate report.
What’s going on: The home search website conducted a report that looked into how many people feel they lived in a haunted home and how many people would want to live among ghosts (assuming, of course, they’re real). Realtor.com worked with Harris Interactive for the report.
Here are a few of the interesting findings from the report:
- 1 in 4 people feel they lived in a haunted house.
- 44 percent of people suspected or were fully aware they were moving into a haunted house.
- 54 percent of people said hearing strange noises made them believe their house was haunted.
- 45 percent said “odd feelings in certain rooms” made them think their house was haunted.
- For 35 percent of people, erratic pet behavior was a clue their home was haunted.
The dilemma: The report also found that not everyone cares if they know upfront about ghosts lingering the walls.
- Thirty-four percent of people say they would tell buyers everything about ghosts before selling it.
- Men and millennials were most likely to share all the information.
- Twenty-seven percent of people would only share information when asked.
- Twenty-three percent of people said they’d stay quiet and wouldn’t share any information.
- Sixteen percent said they’d admit the house was haunted but wouldn’t share details.