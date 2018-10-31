SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they’ve lived in a haunted home. And that’s just one of the findings from Realtor.com’s new haunted real estate report.

What’s going on: The home search website conducted a report that looked into how many people feel they lived in a haunted home and how many people would want to live among ghosts (assuming, of course, they’re real). Realtor.com worked with Harris Interactive for the report.

Here are a few of the interesting findings from the report:

1 in 4 people feel they lived in a haunted house.

44 percent of people suspected or were fully aware they were moving into a haunted house.

54 percent of people said hearing strange noises made them believe their house was haunted.

45 percent said “odd feelings in certain rooms” made them think their house was haunted.

For 35 percent of people, erratic pet behavior was a clue their home was haunted.

The dilemma: The report also found that not everyone cares if they know upfront about ghosts lingering the walls.