SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Film Commission recently unveiled its guide to Halloween films, identifying the top 10 made-in-Utah horror movies.

Here’s a quick rundown of those movies.

“Carnival of Souls” (1962) — PG

“Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977) — R

“Warlock” (1989) — R

“The Stand” (1994) — R

“Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995) — R

“Species” (1995) — R

“Snatchers” (2017) — TV series

“Hereditary” (2018) — R

“The Appearance” (2018) — TV series

“Behind You” (projected 2018 release) — Unknown

The commission also identified Utah’s spookiest film locations:

Tooele County Old Hospital (Tooele, Utah) — The location was used for “The Stand” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.” The reality show “Ghost Hunters” also featured the building.

Saltair (The Great Saltair, Magna, Utah) — The iconic location was featured in “Carnival of Souls” (1962).

Olmsted Station Powerhouse (Orem, Utah) — The Provo Canyon location was featured in “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989), as well as BYUtv’s “Granite Flats,” “Saints and Soldiers” (2003) and “War Pigs”(2015).

Cottonwood Paper Mill (Cottonwood Heights, Utah) — The location was featured in “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” and “March of Dimes.”

Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility (Salt Lake City, Utah) — The water treatment facility appeared in “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” and “Ice Spiders.”

Fear Factory (Salt Lake City, Utah) — “Ghost Adventures” toured the location on multiple occasions.

Larkin Sunset Gardens (Sandy, Utah) — You can see the location in the film “Hereditary.”