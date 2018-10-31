SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Film Commission recently unveiled its guide to Halloween films, identifying the top 10 made-in-Utah horror movies.
Here’s a quick rundown of those movies.
- “Carnival of Souls” (1962) — PG
- “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977) — R
- “Warlock” (1989) — R
- “The Stand” (1994) — R
- “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995) — R
- “Species” (1995) — R
- “Snatchers” (2017) — TV series
- “Hereditary” (2018) — R
- “The Appearance” (2018) — TV series
- “Behind You” (projected 2018 release) — Unknown
The commission also identified Utah’s spookiest film locations:
Tooele County Old Hospital (Tooele, Utah) — The location was used for “The Stand” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.” The reality show “Ghost Hunters” also featured the building.
Saltair (The Great Saltair, Magna, Utah) — The iconic location was featured in “Carnival of Souls” (1962).
Olmsted Station Powerhouse (Orem, Utah) — The Provo Canyon location was featured in "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers" (1989), as well as BYUtv's "Granite Flats," "Saints and Soldiers" (2003) and "War Pigs"(2015).
Cottonwood Paper Mill (Cottonwood Heights, Utah) — The location was featured in “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” and “March of Dimes.”
Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility (Salt Lake City, Utah) — The water treatment facility appeared in “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” and “Ice Spiders.”
Fear Factory (Salt Lake City, Utah) — “Ghost Adventures” toured the location on multiple occasions.
Larkin Sunset Gardens (Sandy, Utah) — You can see the location in the film “Hereditary.”