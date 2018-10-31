SALT LAKE CITY — “Fear Factory” has certainly boiled up a popular reputation.

Scary Overload: The Salt Lake City house of horrors recently was ranked one of the scariest haunted events in the United States for 2018 in a new list from Scary Overload, an online hub for scary movie reviews, real-life horror events and creepy stories.

Each year, Scary Overload will rank the scariest attractions across the country.

Here’s what they said about Fear Factory this year.

“Let the haunting begin. In 2010, in the heart of Salt Lake City, Utah, Fear Factory Haunted House was born. Once a dangerous cement factory where multiple deaths occurred inside, the factory eventually closed its doors and became a chain of failed business operations until Fear Factory took over. Using Utah state archives and paranormal technology, the haunted building is now a true haunted house. Guests can choose to take a Grimm Ghost tour to engage with the paranormal, or take your pick between four extreme attractions including the Last Ride Zipline or the Fear Fall Free Fall. This summer’s featured event Blackout returns this year for a terrifying dark experience. Take your fears to new heights as you discover that Fear Factory was once abandoned for a reason.”

USA Today: But don’t think this is an isolated incident. USA Today’s travel expert ranked Fear Factory as the fifth-best horror event in the country.

Here’s what that list identified about Fear Factory.

“Located in an industrial section of SLC, the former Portland Cement Works was a working operation, and a high-risk career choice. Several employees of the company suffered gruesome accidents over the years, so much so that it seemed the very edifice was thirsting for blood. And souls."

“These days, folks line up at Fear Factory to experience close encounters firsthand, wending their way along the rickety metal walkways, never knowing what might lurk around the corners. Oh, and there’s a pitch-black slide you’ll ride to make your escape. Staffers break up the groups, allowing actors to delight in scream after fresh, crisp scream.”

Travel Channel: The Travel Channel similarly named Fear Factory as one of the scariest places in America.