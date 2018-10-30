Spanish Fork (7-3) at Dixie (9-1)

4A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Dixie by 18

All-time series: Dixie leads 10-6

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Spanish Fork’s Preston Parrish and Dixie’s Blaine Monkres

Last meeting: Nov. 16, 2012 — Dixie 49, Spanish Fork 21 (3A championship)

It has been nearly six years since the Spanish Fork Dons and the Dixie Flyers met on a football field.

The last time they did, on Nov. 16, 2012, it was in the 3A state championship game. Dixie came away victorious that day, behind a 49-21 beatdown of the Dons.

Blaine Monkres was the Flyers' head coach then, and he is again, after he returned to St. George this offseason following a pair of head coaching stints at schools (Murray and Riverton) along the Wasatch Front.

“It’s been a very simple transition,” Monkres told the Deseret News. “I’ve tweaked some things while I’ve been gone, but overall it has been a really easy adjustment.”

That was readily apparent throughout the year as Dixie rolled to a 9-1 overall record, a 6-0 mark in Region 9.

The roll continued last weekend, as the Flyers handled the Green Canyon Wolves 42-21 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

“We played good enough to win,” Monkres said. “We are obviously playing pretty good right now or we wouldn’t still be playing.”

Standing in the way of a Dixie appearance in the semifinals, however, is Spanish Fork.

It has been quite the journey for Spanish Fork football in the six years since they fell to the Flyers in the state title game.

There have been coaching changes, multiple first-round playoff losses and more, but under the direction of third year head coach Preston Parrish, this year’s team appears to have turned the proverbial corner.

Spanish Fork finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, including a 4-1 mark in Region 10, the only region loss coming at the hands of the defending 4A state champion Orem Tigers.

Perhaps more impressively, the Dons defeated every team from the Nebo School District for the first time in school history.

“We knew that we’d have a pretty good team this year and we just wanted to take that next step,” Parrish said. “We’ve come together at the right time.”

That was apparent when the Dons soundly defeated the Ogden Tigers 58-22 last weekend.

With both teams playing near their season-best, Friday’s 4A quarterfinal bout figures to be a good one.

Just how good will be determined, according to Monkres and Parrish, by how their respective teams adjust to the unique challenges they’ll face.

On the Dixie side, that entails dealing with the size of the Dons.

“Spanish Fork is a good team,” Monkres said. “They have a lot of guys who’re bigger than we’ve got. They are a bigger team than we’ve seen.

“I know their offensive line has some pretty good size, and their two defensive tackles (Sam Iketau and Bubba Reapena) are good sized.”

In addition to a perceived edge up front, Spanish Fork boasts a strong secondary, manned by the likes of Kimball Peterman and Zach Beus, who have combined for seven interceptions this year.

“They probably have one of the best corners that we will face all year long,” said Monkres.

“They are just well coached,” he continued. “Just a sound team. They are sound defensively and have good special teams. It’ll be a tough task for us.”

Spanish Fork, meanwhile, will have to combat the Flyers' speed.

“Outside of Orem, they will be the fastest team that we’ve played,” said Parrish. “They are not flashy, but are very well coached and have athletes everywhere. They are the model of what teams should be.

“They don’t need to do gimmick things,” he continued. “That is what we have to focus on. We have to understand that the speed of the game will be a lot faster than what we have played.”

Ultimately, both coaches agree that the game will come down to one thing — execution.

“Basically, we’ve played good enough to win,” Monkres said. “We will have to eliminate a few of the mistakes we made last week to beat Spanish Fork. Eliminate penalties and don’t turn the ball over.”

“We have to worry about us,” Parrish added. “We’ve have a few speed bumps along the way this year, but we’ve handled them. We’ll have to handle them again.”

…….

Spanish Fork statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 38.4 ppg (3rd in 4A)

Scoring defense: 23.5 ppg (11th in 4A)

Passing leader: Parker Swenson (161-269, 59.9%, 2,666 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Kimball Morley (85 carries, 602 yards, 7 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Noah Conway (57 rec., 959 yards, 10 TDs), Dallas Eyere (49 rec., 940 yards, 10 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Ben Boyack (78 tackles), Zach Beus (68 tackles)

Sack leaders: Josh Trafny (7 sacks)

Interception leaders: Kimball Peterman (4 INTs), Zach Beus (3 INTs)

…….

Dixie statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 32.6 ppg (6th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 12.6 ppg (1st in 4A)

Passing leader: Reggie Graff (125-227, 55.1%, 1,957 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Westin Banuelos (109 carries, 643 yards, 8 TDs), Reggie Graff (84 carries, 487 yards, 12 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Nate Mahi (41 rec., 569 yards, 2 TDs), Josh Cazier (26 rec., 527 yards, 3 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Jake Staheli (45 tackles), Lorenzo Schwalzer (37 tackles)

Interception leaders: Tyler Walden (3 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Spanish Fork High School

Head coach: 2016-current — Preston Parrish (16-13)

All-time record: 379-449-20 (99 years)

Region championships: 7 (1935 co, 1961, 1969, 1970 co, 1973 co 1977 co, 1991 co, 2012)

Playoff appearances: 33

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2017-2018)

All-time playoff record: 21-31

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

…….

Felt’s Facts for Dixie High School

Head coach: 2018 — Blaine Monkres (9-1)

All-time record: 441-249-6 (74 years)

Region championships: 27 (1949, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970 co, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991 co, 1994 co, 2009 co, 2013, 2015 co, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 45

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 62-36

State championships: 8 (1957, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1998, 2012, 2014)

State championship record: 8-3