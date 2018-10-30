Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office
James Edgar Booth

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Tuesday against a Salt Lake man who prosecutors say went onto the front porch of a Hispanic family, pointed a rifle and threatened to "shoot you all back to Mexico."

James Edgar Booth, 27, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 8, a woman said Booth was "yelling and cussing" at her aunt and grandma, so she told him to leave them alone, according to charging documents.

"That is when Booth pulled out a rifle and told (her) that he was going to kill her," the charges state.

Another witness said Booth called everyone a derogatory term and "that he was going to kill all of them back to Mexico, while pointing the gun at all of them," according to court documents.

Comment on this story

A surveillance camera recorded Booth exiting his house near 800 West and 800 South with a rifle and walking over to the porch of the Hispanic family and pointing the gun at them, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report. Salt Lake police served a search warrant on his house and found four rifles and ammunition, the charges state.

In April, Booth was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault for allegedly brandishing a gun while driving.

A motorist on I-80 near 7200 West claimed Booth waved a handgun at them, according to a jail booking report. Police tracked down his vehicle and pulled him over. Both Booth and his passenger claimed that Booth pulled out his handgun, racked a round and placed the weapon on the steering wheel, but did not aim it at anyone, the report states.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment