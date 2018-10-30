SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Tuesday against a Salt Lake man who prosecutors say went onto the front porch of a Hispanic family, pointed a rifle and threatened to "shoot you all back to Mexico."

James Edgar Booth, 27, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 8, a woman said Booth was "yelling and cussing" at her aunt and grandma, so she told him to leave them alone, according to charging documents.

"That is when Booth pulled out a rifle and told (her) that he was going to kill her," the charges state.

Another witness said Booth called everyone a derogatory term and "that he was going to kill all of them back to Mexico, while pointing the gun at all of them," according to court documents.

A surveillance camera recorded Booth exiting his house near 800 West and 800 South with a rifle and walking over to the porch of the Hispanic family and pointing the gun at them, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report. Salt Lake police served a search warrant on his house and found four rifles and ammunition, the charges state.

In April, Booth was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault for allegedly brandishing a gun while driving.

A motorist on I-80 near 7200 West claimed Booth waved a handgun at them, according to a jail booking report. Police tracked down his vehicle and pulled him over. Both Booth and his passenger claimed that Booth pulled out his handgun, racked a round and placed the weapon on the steering wheel, but did not aim it at anyone, the report states.