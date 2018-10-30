SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could soon have a new Division I school.

Dixie State University is looking into joining the Western Athletic Conference and moving from NCAA Division II status to D-I, school officials confirmed to the Deseret News.

"There has been initial and mutual interest and exploration between Dixie State University and the Western Athletic Conference in regards to a possible move to NCAA Division I status. However, no official invitation has been extended by the WAC," Dixie State athletic director Dr. Jason Boothe.

"Dixie State has hired a consultant group (Collegiate Consulting) to do a feasibility study to see what it would take athletically, academically and financially as an institution to consider a move from our current NCAA Division II status and become an NCAA Division I member."

Dixie State has scheduled three town hall meetings — Nov. 6 for the student body, Nov. 7 for faculty and staff, and Nov. 7 for the community (DSU Gardner Center Cottam Room).

The potential transition is on the agenda for the DSU Board of Trustees meeting in November.

The Trailblazers currently field 15 sports — six men's and nine women's teams — as part of the D-II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. That fulfills the D-I minimum requirement of 14 sports, so Dixie State would not need to add any additional sports.

According to the feasibility sport released by Dixie State, in order to become D-I eligible the Trailblazers would need their football program to be sponsored by the WAC and/or the Trailblazers would need to add one men's sport to meet that conference's entry requirements. The annual application deadline is June 1. In order to be considered, DSU would be required to receive a membership offer, pay a $1.7 million application fee and submit an application with a copy of the feasibility study and Division I strategic plan.

Upon approval, Dixie State would begin a four-year process to earn full Division I membership.

Currently, Utah has six Division I schools: BYU, Southern Utah, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Weber State.

