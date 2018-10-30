SALT LAKE CITY — Apple held a conference Tuesday morning at which the company revealed new versions of the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini.

The Verge’s Natt Garun wrote a review of the conference in which he discussed the main takeaways from the event.

According to the article, the products are expected to be the last of Apple’s “hardware refreshes” this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

New MacBook Air — After years of MacBook Pro updates, the MacBook Air is finally getting an upgrade. According to Garun, the new model is made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, making it one of the most environmentally friendly Apple products on the market. It also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, third-gen butterfly keyboard and Touch ID. The trackpad is 20 percent larger, has stereo speakers that are 25 percent louder, and Siri is built in.

iPad Pro update — Garun reports that the new model has built-in Face ID and has gotten rid of both the home button and headphone jack. The iPad Pro has the same 12.9-inch display, but the body is smaller and thinner than the previous model.

Mac mini — “The Mac mini made its return today with 8th Gen 6-core or quad-core processors for up to five times faster performance,” wrote Garun. “It can support up to 64GB RAM or an all-flash storage of up to 2TB SSD, and it comes with a ton of ports, including two USB-A, four Thunderbolt / USB-C ports, and an Ethernet port.”

Read more at The Verge.