MINNEAPOLIS — Although the Utah Jazz are riding a three-game winning streak, the team’s injury report is growing.

As the Jazz (4-2) prepare to wrap up their four-game road trip Wednesday in Minnesota, Raul Neto remains out with a right hamstring injury.

Both Alec Burks (left hand sprain) and Derrick Favors (left knee soreness) are questionable while Jae Crowder is probable with a right ankle sprain.

Favors also missed the last game and Burks received a DNP-coach’s decision for the night.

Crowder suffered his injury late in Utah’s 113-104 win in Dallas Sunday and was initially listed as day-to-day.

“At the end of the day, there were 30 seconds left in the game … it could have been

much worse, but I was able to catch myself a little bit,” Crowder told reporters after the win. “The X-rays came back fine, so I should be day-to-day.”

