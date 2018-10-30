Clementine, a 1-week-old, 85-pound Hartmann's Mountain Zebra, zipped around the Savanna enclosure at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Zoo officials say Clementine is doing great, nursing regularly and working on her kicks. They also say Mama Zoe is very protective and proving to be a wonderful second-time mom. She gave birth to baby Poppy last year.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.