Utah State senior center Quin Ficklin was announced as one of 69 nominees for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

The award is named for Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994, became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998.

Ficklin has started all 21 games of his Aggie career. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound native of Mesa, Arizona, transferred to Utah State from BYU prior to the start of the 2017 campaign.

In his first season with the Aggies, Ficklin earned third-team all-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine and honorable mention all-MW honors from the league’s coaches after starting all 13 games at center. He had an overall performance grade of 93 percent in 2017, which ranked first on the team as he played in 911 snaps, which ranked first among offensive linemen.

Through the first eight games of his senior season, Ficklin has helped pave the way for a Utah State offense that ranks first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring with an average of 49.4 points per game, trailing only Alabama (54.1 ppg) and Houston (49.8 ppg). The Aggies also rank second in the league and 18th nationally in total offense, averaging 471.2 yards per game.

Prior to continuing his career at the next level, the son of Wade and Twila Ficklin earned Arizona Class 5A first-team all-state honors on the offensive line as a senior in 2011 at Red Mountain High School. Ficklin was also a first-team all-conference selection as he earned the Greg Bird Offensive Player of the Year award.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 3, when it takes on Hawai’i at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game is slated to kick off at 10 p.m. MT. The Aggies will close out the home portion of their schedule against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at Maverik Stadium.