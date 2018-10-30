SALT LAKE CITY — Like other parts of the country, Utah may be in for some rain this Halloween.
What’s going on: Halloween is Wednesday. So, naturally, it’s important to see what the weather looks like.
Utah: KSL-TV meteorologist Grant Weyman said we can expectdry but cool conditions on Halloween night. Rain is expected to douse the Salt Lake Valley through the rest of the week, beginning Thursday.
- Meanwhile, Weather.com said temperatures will hover in the mid-60s to 70s on Halloween day. But there’s a 10 percent chance of rain on Halloween night.
Not alone: Utah wouldn’t be alone in seeing some rainfall. Stormy skies are expected for people in the South and around the Great Lakes, USA Today reported.
- "Those hoping to go trick-or-treating from eastern Texas to Ohio will have plans ruined by heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun said, according to USA Today.
- Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Louisville, Cincinnati and Cleveland should see pretty wet weather.
Where it’s nice: If you’re trying to find nice weather, look to the East Coast, which “will enjoy some ideal conditions for trick-or-treaters,” USA Today reported.