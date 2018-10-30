SALT LAKE CITY — Like other parts of the country, Utah may be in for some rain this Halloween.

What’s going on: Halloween is Wednesday. So, naturally, it’s important to see what the weather looks like.

Utah: KSL-TV meteorologist Grant Weyman said we can expectdry but cool conditions on Halloween night. Rain is expected to douse the Salt Lake Valley through the rest of the week, beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, Weather.com said temperatures will hover in the mid-60s to 70s on Halloween day. But there’s a 10 percent chance of rain on Halloween night.

Not alone: Utah wouldn’t be alone in seeing some rainfall. Stormy skies are expected for people in the South and around the Great Lakes, USA Today reported.

"Those hoping to go trick-or-treating from eastern Texas to Ohio will have plans ruined by heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun said, according to USA Today.

Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Louisville, Cincinnati and Cleveland should see pretty wet weather.

Where it’s nice: If you’re trying to find nice weather, look to the East Coast, which “will enjoy some ideal conditions for trick-or-treaters,” USA Today reported.