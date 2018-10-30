MIDWAY — Christmas tree permits will go on sale Friday and Saturday for the Heber-Kamas Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The first 1,000 people at Soldier Hollow Lodge starting Friday at 6 a.m. will each be given a nontransferrable wristband to purchase a Christmas tree permit that day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The same system will be in place Saturday morning with 1,000 wristbands available.

Permits will be sold only in person and on those two days. They will cost $10 and are for personal, single-use only.

Permit holders can only cut subalpine fir trees under 20 feet tall. Trees may be cut until Dec. 25 and must be tagged prior to transporting them.