MIDVALE — The TRAX Red Line route between Fashion Place and Historic Gardner stations will close Saturday and Sunday as crews upgrade a rail bridge.

Buses will service these stops during closure, as well as Bingham Junction.

This will be the fourth of 12 weekend closures on that portion of the light rail line in preparation for the older of two TRAX bridges to be demolished next March.

Construction closure is also planned on the same route for Nov. 17 and 18, according to the Utah Transit Authority's website, but dates are subject to change.

The area under the bridge is not wide enough for the Utah Department of Transportation's planned expansion of 7200 South between I-15 and Bingham Junction Boulevard.

Crews will work to upgrade the newer bridge so that trains will be able to use it in both directions while the older is being demolished and reconstructed. UTA plans to open the newest bridge in August 2019.