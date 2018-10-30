RIVERDALE, Weber County — America First Credit Union members and employees recently collected enough food to provide 41 families with food for one month.

The credit union's branches across Utah and southern Nevada served as drop off locations for its 14th Annual Community Food Drive through September and October.

Branches collected more than 18,500 pounds of nonperishable food items and $5,000 worth of turkeys — equivalent to 14,768 meals, which the credit union says will provide 41 families with food for one month.

Since the drive began in 2004, it has collected more than 185,000 pounds of food.

The donations were given to the Utah Food Bank and Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas on Thursday, where they will be distributed to local food pantries leading up to the holiday season.