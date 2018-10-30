SALT LAKE CITY — You might not have to go to the register next time you visit Walmart.

According to NBC News, the retail store is launching a checkout program that will allow customers to check out and pay directly with sales associates.

What's happening: The new program, called “Check Out With Me,” is one of several new features that Walmart has developed in order to maximize customer convenience while shopping this holiday season.

The New Haven Register reported that Walmart staff will be outfitted with mobile devices and Bluetooth printers. They will be placed around some of the busiest parts of the Walmart stores.

Why: The new change is being made to aid customers who only have a few items to purchase and don’t want to wait in line for a cashier.

"Check Out With Me" is also meant to benefit customers buying bulky items, like Christmas trees, that would be difficult to haul through a checkout line.

When: According to AL.com, the program will be slowly rolled out and implemented in stores across the country in the coming weeks.

By Black Friday, all Walmart locations should have it in place.

Bonus features: Along with the new checkout option, Walmart is also launching a map feature on its website that will show shoppers exactly where an item is located in the store, NBC News reported.