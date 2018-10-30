VERNAL — The Uintah Youth Conservation Corps recently received the 2018 Regional Forester Award from the intermountain region of the U.S. Forest Service.

The award, given to 13 individuals and groups within Utah, Nevada, southern Idaho and southwest Wyoming, was given to highlight the program's 11 years of providing students with collegiate learning opportunities and natural resource career exploration while maintaining and improving the Ashley National Forest.

The Uintah Youth Conservation Corps program is designed to provide environmental education through hands-on learning experiences on the Ashley National Forest while working on projects that benefit the forest and its ecosystems.

In addition to the "on-the-ground" accomplishment of work, students earn three credits from Utah State University Uintah Basin regional campus for their work experience and some additional coursework.

Louis Haynes with Ashley National Forest called it a "true win-win program, where students, partners, the national forest and American people all benefit."