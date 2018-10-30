When it comes 2A football over the past decade, state championships have come in pairs.

The team that won the state championship on the odd years (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015) has turned around to repeat the following even year. Nobody has three-peated though, and the two-year cycle starts again.

History will likely repeat itself this year as defending state champion South Summit is the clear favorite among the final four teams in the 2A semifinals that take place this Saturday at Timpview High School.

Top-ranked South Summit faces Millard at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal, a team it already beat by 41 points, while Grand takes on Beaver in the second semifinal at 1:30 p.m.

With two more victories, South Summit would join North Summit (2007-08), San Juan (2009-10), Manti (2011-12), South Summit (2013-14) and Beaver (2015-16) as recent repeat champions.

South Summit only had a handful of returning starters this season, and coach Mike Grajek said it took the newcomers a while to figure everything out.

“We lost so many guys from last year, it was getting the kids who hadn’t played varsity football up to the speed of what we do offensively and defensively,” said Grajek.

A year ago, South Summit blew out larger classification teams Morgan and Park City in the preseason, but this year it narrowly beat Morgan and then lost to Park City.

In the seven games against 2A competition since the Park City loss, South Summit has been winning by an average of 35 ppg. Among those blowouts was a 47-6 win versus Millard on Oct. 5

“That’s what South Summit does, they score in spurts,” said Millard coach Ethan Stephenson. “I feel like if we can play clean football, not shoot ourselves in the foot so many times making mistakes, little errors here or there and giving them touchdowns, I think we can hang with them.”

To pull off the upset, Millard quarterback Brooks Myers will need to match the productivity of South Summit’s reigning 2A MVP quarterback Kael Atkinson. Both have had great seasons.

Atkinson has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns this year while Myers has passed for over 2,000 yards and accounted for 30 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

“He’s done a great job in taking what the defense is giving us,” said Grajek. “He does a really good job seeing the field and spends a lot of time watching film and seeing who’s covering who and anticipating before we get there situations we’ll see.”

The Grand-Beaver semifinal is also a rematch of an earlier lopsided region game. Grand scored 21 points in the third quarter against Beaver back on Oct. 5 to pull away for the 21-0 win. It was the first time Beaver had been shut out in 68 games.

Grand dominated the line of scrimmage that game, holding Beaver to just 74 rushing yards, well below its 216 average.

Grand coach Dennis Wells knows the rematch won’t come that easy.

“The kids like their chances, we beat Beaver earlier, but to be honest it’s going to be a really good game and it can go either way,” said Wells.

Beaver has advanced to three straight state championship games, and even though his team is a slight underdog, coach Jon Marshall said his players are confident about a fourth straight trip.

“Grand is a very good football team, but we feel like we can play with them. We’re going to have to do things a lot better, and obviously there’s going to have to be adjustments,” said Marshall.