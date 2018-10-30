LAYTON — A woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Layton may have been distracted, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit.

On Oct. 8, David Long, 41, of Layton, was riding east on a wide shoulder of state Route 193 near Fort Lane about 9:30 p.m. when a woman driving in the same direction went into the bike lane and hit him from behind, according to police.

The woman, 39, told police that she was traveling 50 mph in a Kia Soul "when she adjusted her in-dash vehicle heater and collided with something she had not previously observed," according to the affidavit filed in 2nd District Court.

"During an interview with (the woman), she stated she was attempting to locate a friend's address in Layton and intended to turn at the next traffic light (Fairfield Road), which is approximately a half mile to the east," the warrant states. "She was not attempting to turn south onto Fort Lane."

Investigators noted the crash appeared to have started in the right turn lane.

As of Tuesday, no criminal charges had been filed against the woman.