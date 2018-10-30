Aaron Dalton’s official debut as a member of Utah State’s football team is one he certainly will not forget.

How could he? After all, he was called upon to punt 13 times for 463 yards (35.6 yards per punt) as a redshirt freshman against Southern Utah on September 3, 2015. Those 13 punts proved to be the second-most in both Utah State and Mountain West history, but a freshman record in both school and league history.

“Going out, I thought I was mentally prepared for my first game and to punt 13 times is definitely something I did not expect to do,” Dalton, now in his senior season with the Aggies, recalled. “I don’t think I have ever hit a set of 13 balls in one practice, so that was definitely not something I was used to, but it was a good way to break it in.”

In the nail-biting 12-9 victory over the Thunderbirds, Dalton had a long of 48 yards and three of his punts were inside the 20 – a sign of things to come for the native of Bountiful, Utah, and the Aggies.

Dalton has appeared in 38 games, punting 210 times for 8,515 yards (40.5 yards per punt). He has recorded 27 punts of 50 yards or more, including a long of 69. A whopping 72 of his punts have been inside the 20-yard-line, which is a school record.

“To play college football, it doesn’t matter what position you play or where you are at; you always want to try and leave something behind and set some sort of record, so it’s definitely something that I have always thought about,” said Dalton, who is out for his senior season due to injury. “It is something that I’m going to leave behind, which is cool. It shows that you came and did what you were supposed to do, and you had a successful career.”

Not only did the start of Dalton’s redshirt freshman campaign begin with a bang, but it also ended with one. In Utah State’s game against Akron in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Dalton booted a career-long and bowl-record 69-yard punt.

“Aaron is a dependable guy,” said Utah State inside linebackers coach Stacy Collins, who served as the Aggies’ special teams coordinator in 2016. “Your best quality, a lot of times, is your dependability, and he certainly has that in all phases, both on and off the field. He’s got a maturity factor with him, and the way he handles himself, the way he goes to work every day on and off the field, is first class. That makes my job easy.”

Dalton’s greatest strengths as a punter include the fact he has a big leg and punts the ball with great hang time and distance. He is also very good at directional punting.

During his junior season in 2017, Dalton punted in all 13 games and finished the year averaging a career-best 42.0 yards per punt. He boomed 76 punts for 3,193 yards, including a long of 63, and had 10 of at least 50 yards with 26 of his punts being downed inside the 20-yard line. Thirty-four of his punts were fair caught and only nine resulted in a touchback.

As a sophomore in 2016, Dalton punted in all 12 games and finished the season averaging 37.9 yards per punt. He punted 62 times for 2,348 yards, including eight of at least 50 yards, with 19 being downed inside the 20. Furthermore, 25 of his punts were fair caught and only four resulted in a touchback.

“Aaron is a humble guy, so I won’t give him too much credit for being the anchor of the special teams unit,” said Emmett Odegard, who was Dalton’s long snapper during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. “He’s always been the same laid-back, funny guy through all of our program’s ups and downs. His consistent poise and attitude through it all are aspects that make him one of the most vital players in our program.”

Dalton finished his redshirt freshman season punting 72 times for 2,974 yards (41.3 yards per punt), including nine of at least 50 yards. Twenty-seven of his punts were downed inside the 20, including at least one in 12 of the 13 games. He also had nine punts downed inside the 10-yard line and just three touchbacks.

“I feel like I have been here for a really long time, but I have made a lot of good memories, had a lot of good games and met a lot of great people,” said Dalton, who redshirted in 2014. “My career has been an extremely positive experience for myself. I’m just excited to go out again and try to do what I can to help the team be better.”

Collins and the Aggies are glad to have a veteran handling the punting duties in 2018.

“It’s always nice any time you have a situation where you have a senior coming back,” Collins said. “In a unique situation like (a) punter, you have been in those big games and have had to make those big punts. With the maturity factor of it and the leadership factor, we are excited to have Aaron back for his senior year.”

Prior to Utah State, Dalton earned all-region first-team honors as a punter during his senior season at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, Utah. He also garnered all-region second-team honors at tight end as a junior and all-region first-team honors as a punter during his sophomore year, helping Viewmont HS capture the Region 2 title.

Dalton was also a three-year letterwinner in basketball for the Vikings, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds as a senior, helping Viewmont HS finish second in Region 2.

What brought Dalton to Utah State?

“I came up and worked out for (head) coach (Matt) Wells, and he really liked what he saw and offered me a scholarship,” Dalton said. “This was before my senior year of high school, and he was putting a little pressure on me, so I thought about it. I talked with my parents, and I could have waited and tried to get some more offers, but I really liked that Utah State was close to home, but still kind of far away. I really liked what coach Wells had said, and I liked what the program was about. It was a great fit, and I was sold after one week.”

The business administration and marketing double major is on track to graduate in April 2019. The son of Matthew and Cheryl Dalton is a three-time academic all-Mountain West honoree.

“I have made a lot of great memories at Utah State, including all the people I have met in the program – on the team, the coaches and the people around it,” said Dalton, when asked what he will remember most about his time in Cache Valley. “My parents think I am a pretty outgoing guy, but I am actually pretty quiet. I’ve got a couple of really good friends, but I really think that I was able to branch out and learn a lot about myself and people by just meeting people. It’s definitely my favorite thing that has come from being at Utah State.”

Outside of football and schooling, Dalton enjoys playing the popular video game, "Fortnite", as well as bowling – both of which he is rather good at.

“I have a huge passion for bowling,” Dalton said. “I actually took the bowling class my first three semesters in a row up here, but don’t tell my mom; I don’t know if she knows. I love to bowl. My friends and I used to go bowl during high school. We would sometimes skip class and hit the bowling alley for some dollar games. My record is 256, which I’ve accomplished twice. I was really upset on the second one. I had a split and I went to try and pick up both pins in the 10th frame. I should’ve just hit one, and I would have had a 257, but instead I have two scores of 256.”