Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season brought a pair of firsts for two Utah ties — a season first for former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and a career first for former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Van Noy, starting at linebacker for New England, forced a fumble on a strip sack in the third quarter when he hit Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson from behind and knocked the ball loose, and teammate Patrick Chung recovered the ball. That set up a Patriots field goal that extended their lead to 12-6 in an eventual 25-6 New England win Monday night.

Then, with just under two minutes to play, Van Noy added a second sack, this one for a 10-yard loss that knocked Anderson out of the game.

The two sacks were Van Noy’s first sacks of the season.

Van Noy also had a team-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and two quarterback hurries while playing all 64 defensive snaps for the Patriots and eight on special teams.

Patrick, meanwhile, caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Denver quarterback Case Keenum with five seconds remaining in the first half on third-and-10 to cut Kansas City’s lead to 16-14 in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

It’s the first touchdown of the second-year pro’s career.

He added a 13-yard carry for a first down on the final play of the first quarter while playing 19 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Patrick had a touchdown reception earlier this season wiped out by penalty, but this time it stuck. He has three catches for 56 yards on the year.

Here’s a look at how all other locals on NFL active rosters performed during Week 8 of the regular season:

TEXANS 42, DOLPHINS 23

Houston

No locals on roster

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played 10 special teams snaps.

EAGLES 24, JAGUARS 18

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and played 26 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

PANTHERS 36, RAVENS 21

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played two offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had six tackles, including five solo stops, while playing 63 defensive snaps.

BEARS 24, JETS 10

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Played seven defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Played seven defensive snaps and two on special teams. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 special teams snaps.

New York

No locals on active roster

BENGALS 37, BUCCANEERS 34

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Did not play as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

SEAHAWKS 28, LIONS 14

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had eight tackles, including six solo stops, while playing all 59 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and two on special teams.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 22 special teams snaps.

Played 22 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing 59 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 20 special teams snaps.

Played 20 special teams snaps. Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Not active for game.

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle while playing all 73 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams.

Started at left tackle while playing all 73 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had nine carries for a season-high 78 yards and four receptions for 23 yards, as well as a miscellaneous tackle following a Denver turnover, while playing 32 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Had nine carries for a season-high 78 yards and four receptions for 23 yards, as well as a miscellaneous tackle following a Denver turnover, while playing 32 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: See above.

REDSKINS 20, GIANTS 13

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played five special teams snaps.

Played five special teams snaps. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had a kickoff return for 20 yards and a special teams solo tackle while playing one offensive snap and 10 on special teams.

Had a kickoff return for 20 yards and a special teams solo tackle while playing one offensive snap and 10 on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards, a 7-yard touchdown pass and no interceptions while also rushing three times for 13 yards. He also had a miscellaneous tackle after a Washington turnover while playing all 68 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards, a 7-yard touchdown pass and no interceptions while also rushing three times for 13 yards. He also had a miscellaneous tackle after a Washington turnover while playing all 68 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had a special teams solo tackle while playing 24 special teams snaps.

New York

No locals on roster

STEELERS 33, BROWNS 18

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Cleveland

No locals on roster

COLTS 42, RAIDERS 28

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Oakland

No locals on active roster

CARDINALS 18, 49ERS 15

Arizona

No locals on active roster

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and recovered an Arizona fumble at the 49ers 30-yard line with under five minutes to play and San Francisco trying to protect a five-point lead. He added a team-high-tying seven tackles, including six solo stops, while playing all 66 defensive snaps for the 49ers and five on special teams.

RAMS 29, PACKERS 27

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 31 special teams snaps.

Played 31 special teams snaps. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 2 yards and a kickoff return for 9 yards while playing six special teams snaps.

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a sack for a 4-yard loss, his fourth sack of the season, and added two tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry while playing 28 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams.

Had a sack for a 4-yard loss, his fourth sack of the season, and added two tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry while playing 28 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Scored his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and had four carries for 9 yards and was targeted once on a pass play while playing 13 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

SAINTS 30, VIKINGS 20

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had a career-long 44-yard pass play to set up the Saints’ first touchdown, caught a 5-yard pass, the first reception of his career, and had three carries for minus-2 yards. Hill also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

Had a career-long 44-yard pass play to set up the Saints’ first touchdown, caught a 5-yard pass, the first reception of his career, and had three carries for minus-2 yards. Hill also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had five solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing all 73 defensive snaps for the Saints and three on special teams.

Minnesota

No locals on roster

PATRIOTS 25, BILLS 6

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

Not active for game with a groin injury. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

Buffalo