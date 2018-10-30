Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season brought a pair of firsts for two Utah ties — a season first for former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and a career first for former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Van Noy, starting at linebacker for New England, forced a fumble on a strip sack in the third quarter when he hit Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson from behind and knocked the ball loose, and teammate Patrick Chung recovered the ball. That set up a Patriots field goal that extended their lead to 12-6 in an eventual 25-6 New England win Monday night.
Then, with just under two minutes to play, Van Noy added a second sack, this one for a 10-yard loss that knocked Anderson out of the game.
The two sacks were Van Noy’s first sacks of the season.
Van Noy also had a team-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and two quarterback hurries while playing all 64 defensive snaps for the Patriots and eight on special teams.
Patrick, meanwhile, caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Denver quarterback Case Keenum with five seconds remaining in the first half on third-and-10 to cut Kansas City’s lead to 16-14 in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
It’s the first touchdown of the second-year pro’s career.
He added a 13-yard carry for a first down on the final play of the first quarter while playing 19 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.
Patrick had a touchdown reception earlier this season wiped out by penalty, but this time it stuck. He has three catches for 56 yards on the year.
Here’s a look at how all other locals on NFL active rosters performed during Week 8 of the regular season:
TEXANS 42, DOLPHINS 23
Houston
- No locals on roster
Miami
- John Denney, LS, BYU: Played 10 special teams snaps.
EAGLES 24, JAGUARS 18
Philadelphia
- Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and played 26 defensive snaps and four on special teams.
Jacksonville
- No locals on roster
PANTHERS 36, RAVENS 21
Carolina
- Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played two offensive snaps and six on special teams.
Baltimore
- Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had six tackles, including five solo stops, while playing 63 defensive snaps.
BEARS 24, JETS 10
Chicago
- Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Played seven defensive snaps and two on special teams.
- Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 special teams snaps.
New York
- No locals on active roster
BENGALS 37, BUCCANEERS 34
Cincinnati
- Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Did not play as he recovers from an MCL sprain.
Tampa Bay
- No locals on roster
SEAHAWKS 28, LIONS 14
Seattle
- Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Not active for game.
- Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had eight tackles, including six solo stops, while playing all 59 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and two on special teams.
Detroit
- Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 22 special teams snaps.
- Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing 59 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23
Kansas City
- Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 20 special teams snaps.
- Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Not active for game.
Denver
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle while playing all 73 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams.
- Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had nine carries for a season-high 78 yards and four receptions for 23 yards, as well as a miscellaneous tackle following a Denver turnover, while playing 32 offensive snaps and one on special teams.
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: See above.
REDSKINS 20, GIANTS 13
Washington
- Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played five special teams snaps.
- Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had a kickoff return for 20 yards and a special teams solo tackle while playing one offensive snap and 10 on special teams.
- Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards, a 7-yard touchdown pass and no interceptions while also rushing three times for 13 yards. He also had a miscellaneous tackle after a Washington turnover while playing all 68 offensive snaps for the Redskins.
- Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had a special teams solo tackle while playing 24 special teams snaps.
New York
- No locals on roster
STEELERS 33, BROWNS 18
Pittsburgh
- Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.
Cleveland
- No locals on roster
COLTS 42, RAIDERS 28
Indianapolis
- Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.
Oakland
- No locals on active roster
CARDINALS 18, 49ERS 15
Arizona
- No locals on active roster
San Francisco
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and recovered an Arizona fumble at the 49ers 30-yard line with under five minutes to play and San Francisco trying to protect a five-point lead. He added a team-high-tying seven tackles, including six solo stops, while playing all 66 defensive snaps for the 49ers and five on special teams.
RAMS 29, PACKERS 27
Los Angeles
- Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 31 special teams snaps.
- JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 2 yards and a kickoff return for 9 yards while playing six special teams snaps.
Green Bay
- Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a sack for a 4-yard loss, his fourth sack of the season, and added two tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry while playing 28 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams.
- Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Scored his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and had four carries for 9 yards and was targeted once on a pass play while playing 13 offensive snaps and four on special teams.
SAINTS 30, VIKINGS 20
New OrleansComment on this story
- Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had a career-long 44-yard pass play to set up the Saints’ first touchdown, caught a 5-yard pass, the first reception of his career, and had three carries for minus-2 yards. Hill also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams.
- Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had five solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing all 73 defensive snaps for the Saints and three on special teams.
Minnesota
- No locals on roster
PATRIOTS 25, BILLS 6
New England
- Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.
Buffalo
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had two tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 46 defensive snaps and three on special teams.
- Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 40 defensive snaps and six on special teams.