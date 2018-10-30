SALT LAKE CITY — It was a dream came true when 5-year-old Layla Lester, who has autism, met Cinderella in a park in western New York.

Except, according to CBS News, it wasn’t really Cinderella — it was a woman named Olivia Spark taking pictures with her groom on their wedding day.

Layla’s mom, Jessica, is used to chasing Layla around and apologizing for her daughter’s behavior. When she saw the 5-year-old making a beeline for the bride, Lester said she felt nervous.

"I'm like, 'Layla, don't bother them. They're in the middle of a photo shoot,'" she told CBS.

But Lester was relieved when Sparks welcomed the young girl.

"I was more than happy to be Cinderella for that little girl," Spark said as reported by CBS News.

The two talked and played for a while. The wedding photographer snapped some pictures before Sparks had to get on her way to her wedding reception, telling Layla that she needed to “get back to the ball.”

For Layla’s mom, the interaction was more than just a simple act of kindness.

"She was just so sweet with her and just kept talking to her and asking her questions," she told WIVB. "Layla loved her and she fell in love so fast."

According to WWAY, the two have since reconnected and are great friends.

Members of the community were touched by the story. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help Layla go to Walt Disney World so that she can meet other princesses.