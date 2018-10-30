Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
People take charity boxes to collect money for those in need on their way out of a vigil and prayer service for all those impacted by the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, at Chabad Lubavitch of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 30.

Utah Jewish community and civic leaders unite for a vigil after Pittsburgh shooting. Read more.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart says President Donald Trump could set an example to turn down political rhetoric. Read more.

Utah’s Qualtrics tees up IPO, and it could be the state’s biggest ever. Read more.

A woman was sent to prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill an ex-husband. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a “statement of support” for Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 were killed in a shooting. Read more.

Sen. Orrin Hatch pays tribute to ex-BYU basketball star as he received an award on his visit to Croatia. Read more.

Read our coverage of the South American ministry tour:

Our most popular stories:

Here’s a look at what’s going on nationally:

  • WWF report: Mass wildlife loss caused by human consumption [BBC News]
  • Three-quarters of Venice underwater as city hit by worst flooding in a decade [CBS News]
  • Mail bomb suspect reportedly had list of more than 100 potential targets [NPR]
  • Trump to sign order in attempt to end birthright citizenship, Axios reports [Bloomberg]
  • Did a small metal tube bring down an Indonesian airliner? [The New York Times]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
