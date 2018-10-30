SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 30.

Utah Jewish community and civic leaders unite for a vigil after Pittsburgh shooting. Read more.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart says President Donald Trump could set an example to turn down political rhetoric. Read more.

Utah’s Qualtrics tees up IPO, and it could be the state’s biggest ever. Read more.

A woman was sent to prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill an ex-husband. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a “statement of support” for Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 were killed in a shooting. Read more.

Sen. Orrin Hatch pays tribute to ex-BYU basketball star as he received an award on his visit to Croatia. Read more.

