Just how important is Donovan Mitchell to the Utah Jazz's hopes for a successful 2018-2019 season?

According to a lengthy piece by Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp, the Jazz's outlook entirely hinges on how the second-year guard performs.

"We know what to expect from every other great player in the NBA, but Mitchell is a wild card," Sharp writes. "He has more pressure on him than any young player in the league, but also the best opportunity. The West is wide open after the Warriors, and with five or six challengers on roughly equal footing, Mitchell's progress will be the key to whether the Jazz can separate themselves from the pack and become a fourth great team alongside Boston, Toronto, and Golden State."

Jazz president Steve Starks sends funny tweets from World Series marathon

As the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend set a record for the longest World Series game in history, one local who attended the marathon was Jazz president Steve Starks, and he sent some pretty hilarious tweets as the game wore on.

15 innings, 6 hours, and everyone is exhausted. This game is crazy. pic.twitter.com/uxs5ksu5xB — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) October 27, 2018

The concession stands shut down hours ago so those of us who remain are sharing bags of peanuts. There are no more Dodger and Red Sox fans, only survivors clinging to whatever battery life they have left. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) October 27, 2018

And now a large group of people are streaming out of the stadium. Emotionally and, perhaps, physically broken people. The grass and beards continue to grow. And here comes Mookie... — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) October 27, 2018

18 innings. 7 and a half hours. 2018 World Series Game 3. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) October 27, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Derrick Favors is the longest-tenured Jazz player, having arrived from the New Jersey Nets via trade for Deron Williams back in 2011, but a photo surfaced on Twitter last week from the Washington Wizards' official account of him in a Nets uniform.

The occasion was the 2011 Rising Stars Challenge during the All-Star break. Favors was traded to Utah just five days after the game (he is on the far right of the row of standing players).