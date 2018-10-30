SALT LAKE CITY — One painting survived a fire at a church in Massachusetts last week. It was a picture of Jesus Christ.

What happened: The First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts, was destroyed by fire after lightning struck a spire during severe weather, USA Today reports.

Crews began picking through the remnants of the 150-year-old church, which will be torn down due to the damage.

Only a picture of Jesus Christ survived the fire.

The painting originally hung inside the church’s front doors, The Boston Globe reports. The picture will be given to a former pastor.

"I'm personally taking it as a sign and a reminder that the Jesus, the Christ that we serve is still alive and even though our church building is gone our church is here and the God we serve is still here," said Maria Kakalowski, a parishioner of the church, according to Boston 25.

Wakefield's historic First Baptist Church was ravaged by fire Tuesday evening. But this painting of Jesus was somehow left unharmed by fire, smoke, or water. https://t.co/5qj2vIA29s pic.twitter.com/9wJF1OjmJn — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 24, 2018

No known causes: Officials haven’t decided on an official cause of the fire. Witnesses maintain that lightning hit the steeple and caused the inferno.