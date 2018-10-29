OGDEN — An 80-year-old man died Monday in a crash after backing out of his driveway, hitting a woman and then a tree, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., the man was backing out of his driveway in the 1400 block of 12th Street in Ogden when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the woman, who was a family member. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.

After hitting the woman, the vehicle hit a tree and the man was thrown from the car, Farr said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Police Monday night were investigating the cause of the crash.