Adobe Stock
An 80-year-old man died Monday in a crash after backing out of his driveway, hitting a woman and then a tree, police said.

OGDEN — An 80-year-old man died Monday in a crash after backing out of his driveway, hitting a woman and then a tree, police said.

Comment on this story

Just before 6 p.m., the man was backing out of his driveway in the 1400 block of 12th Street in Ogden when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the woman, who was a family member. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.

After hitting the woman, the vehicle hit a tree and the man was thrown from the car, Farr said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Police Monday night were investigating the cause of the crash.

Ashley Imlay
Ashley Imlay Ashley Imlay is a reporter for the Deseret News and a southern Utah native.
Add a comment