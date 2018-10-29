DSU Athletics
DSU golf currently stands in seventh place after the first round of play Monday.

Dixie State finds itself in the middle of the pack in seventh place after the opening 18 holes of play at the 2018 Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate played on Monday at the Waikoloa Beach Kings’ Course.

The Trailblazers combined to shoot a 10-over-par 298 on day one, 18 strokes off the early pace set by Western Washington, which blistered the course with an 8-under team score of 280. Host Hawai’i Hilo and Sonoma State are the only other teams in the 15-team field under par after 18 holes as both squads posted matching 6-under rounds of 282.

All five Trailblazers are within five shots of each other after the opening loop, led by sophomore Brock Nielson who penciled in a team-high four birdies on his way to a 1-over 73 to stand tied for 21st, while fellow sophomore Spencer Wallace rolled in one birdie and 14 pars to card a 2-over 74 to finish day one tied for 28th.

Senior Nicklaus Britt finished his first round tied for 31st place at plus-3 75 with three birdies on his card, followed by freshman Triston Gardner (three birdies) in a pack of 10 golfers tied for 36th at plus-4 76 and freshman Noah Schone (three birdies) who is tied for 46th at plus-5 77.

The Trailblazers will tee it up for round two on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. HT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

