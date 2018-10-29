Dixie State finds itself in the middle of the pack in seventh place after the opening 18 holes of play at the 2018 Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate played on Monday at the Waikoloa Beach Kings’ Course.

The Trailblazers combined to shoot a 10-over-par 298 on day one, 18 strokes off the early pace set by Western Washington, which blistered the course with an 8-under team score of 280. Host Hawai’i Hilo and Sonoma State are the only other teams in the 15-team field under par after 18 holes as both squads posted matching 6-under rounds of 282.

All five Trailblazers are within five shots of each other after the opening loop, led by sophomore Brock Nielson who penciled in a team-high four birdies on his way to a 1-over 73 to stand tied for 21st, while fellow sophomore Spencer Wallace rolled in one birdie and 14 pars to card a 2-over 74 to finish day one tied for 28th.

Senior Nicklaus Britt finished his first round tied for 31st place at plus-3 75 with three birdies on his card, followed by freshman Triston Gardner (three birdies) in a pack of 10 golfers tied for 36th at plus-4 76 and freshman Noah Schone (three birdies) who is tied for 46th at plus-5 77.

The Trailblazers will tee it up for round two on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. HT.