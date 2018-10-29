Over 100 people march to the Alzahra Islamic Center during the annual Arba'een Procession in South Salt Lake on Monday. The Arba'een Procession is held at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual to commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad's grandson, Husayn ibn Ali, and his companions in the 7th century. The annual gathering in Karbala, Iraq, is attended by millions of Muslims each year.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.