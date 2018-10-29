PROVO — BYU’s sluggish offense managed to score just two field goals in a 7-6 loss to Northern Illinois last Saturday.

The Huskies scored on their only touchdown on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that took 3:41 off the clock on their first drive of the second half.

While Cougar linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi says he believes in BYU’s offense, he also thinks the defense surrendered too many points.

“We have a ton of confidence in our offense. We know what they can do. We expect them to do that. They know what we can do and they expect us to perform at that level,” said Kaufusi, who recorded seven tackles, including four tackles for loss against NIU. “We can only control what we can as defensive players. Honestly, the seven points was too much. Looking back at the game, there are a lot of things we could have done on that (scoring) drive. I take that upon myself. I’m not blaming the offense. We could have won that game if we would have played better that series right out of halftime. We’re completely confident in the offense.”

‘MAKING ALL THE FANS HAPPY’: Coach Kalani Sitake was asked Monday about the small crowd — officially 51,084 — at LaVell Edwards Stadium last weekend.

“I love the fans. We have great support. We just need to do better on the field. I’d like to see all our fans be happy. I’m disappointed that we haven’t had the success at home that we need to. I’m looking forward to changing that,” Sitake said. “My job is to make all the fans happy. I aim to do that. I love the challenge. But that’s my job and I accept it. I understand the frustration because our fans really care. Look at the passion they have for the game and for this team. I look forward to making sure they have good moments.”

BOWL PROJECTIONS: BYU still needs to more victories to get bowl-eligible. Here’s what some media outlets are projecting for a postseason destination for the Cougars.

ESPN: BYU vs. San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; or BYU vs. Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sports Illustrated: BYU vs. North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.

College Football News: BYU vs. Florida Atlantic in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 20.

Athlon Sports: BYU vs. South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.

100th GAME OF INDEPENDENCE: Saturday against Boise State marks BYU’s 100th game as an independent, dating back to 2011.

Since going independent, the Cougars have compiled a 60-39 record. BYU has beaten at least one program from each of the Power 5 conferences and of the 100 games, 38 have been against Power 5 foes.