SALT LAKE CITY — A 70-year-old Herriman woman who tried to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband has been ordered to spend up to the rest of her life prison.

Linda Tracy Gillman sought to postpone the final hearing in her case for an 11th time, but a judge on Monday declined and ordered her to a prison term of three years and up to life.

She also pleaded not guilty in a second alleged plot, wherein prosecutors say she attempted from behind bars to have an attorney and a witness killed.

Third District Judge Paul Parker told Gillman that a recording played in court Monday demonstrated the "cold and calculated manner" Gillman had as she tried to arrange the plot.

"There just seems to have been a lack of care, of remorse, of concern about the other people involved in this case," he said.

Gillman said her attorneys have been ineffective and told Parker he has not been impartial in her case, and that she believes he harbors hatred against her. She sought to fire her attorney Mitchell Olsen on Monday, but the judge denied her request.

Gillman, who represented herself in the case for a time, appeared in glasses and a yellow Salt Lake County Jail uniform. She sat shackled and in a wheelchair.

"A human life means nothing to her," said prosecutor Marc Mathis, adding that Duane Gillman, whom Linda Gillman sought to target, and his wife have suffered emotional harm as the case has dragged on.

A jury in March found Gillman guilty of one count of criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony, but she was acquitted of a second count.

In January 2017, prosecutors said, Gillman asked one of her employees — a man who also rents a condominium from her — if he could arrange for another person to carry out the murder and make it look like a drug overdose death, according to the charges. But instead, the man went to police.

Then, earlier this year, prosecutors allege, Gillman tried to hire a hit man once again from the jail in order to have murdered the employee — the prosecution's key witness in her original case — as well as an attorney, according to court documents.

She was charged in that case with two more counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony, and two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. She is due back in court Nov. 26.

