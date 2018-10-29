Utah State sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo has earned all-Mountain West honors for the 2018 season. Cardozo was named second-team all-conference, as announced by the league Monday.

This is Cardozo's second all-Mountain West recognition, as she was named to both the all-conference first team and the all-newcomer team a year ago. She is the first Aggie to earn all-Mountain West honors in back-to-back seasons since forward Jessica Brooksby earned first-team all-Mountain West in 2015-16.

In Mountain West play this season, Cardozo scored two goals, both being game-winning penalty kicks, and added two assists. She played in and started 16 matches, taking 47 shots with 21 on goal. In all, she was second on the team with three goals on the year behind freshman forward Sara Noel's four goals. Adding four assists, she finished the season with 10 points.

Boise State junior forward Raimee Sherle was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season, while Wyoming senior defender Taylor Burton garnered Defensive Player of the Year accolades. San Diego State freshman midfielder Laura Fuentes earned Newcomer of the Year honors, and Boise State head coach Jim Thomas was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

Utah State ended its season last week in a double-overtime road win against Boise State. The Aggies posted a 3-13-2 overall record, going 2-7-2 in Mountain West play to finish in 10th place in the conference standings.