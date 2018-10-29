DRAPER — A man died in a crash Friday after allegedly speeding away from a police officer who was trying to stop him.

Cody Watkins, 31, was driving a Chevy pickup truck in the area of 13200 S. Minuteman Drive when the officer tried to stop him at about 11:10 p.m., according to Draper Police Sgt. Clint Fackrell. Watkins then sped away northbound from the officer, who chose not to pursue the vehicle, Fackrell said.

Additional details about why the officer tried to stop Watkins were not immediately available.

A short time after Watkins sped away, the officer saw that the pickup truck had crashed in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn, 12650 S. Minuteman Drive, and had hit several parked cars and a fence, Fackrell said.

Watkins, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police were investigating whether he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, Fackrell said.