I am writing because I think we need more kindness in the world, and people need to get along more. Kindness matters because we should treat others the way we would like to be treated. We need to listen to each other and let people have different opinions.

Someone is not bad because they think differently than you. We should be kind even if someone else is not. If someone is mean, it doesn't mean that we should be mean back, and it doesn't give us an excuse to be or justify us to be uncivil.

Coulson Goodsell

Holladay