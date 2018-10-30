The Deseret News, in my understanding, is an unbiased, fact-reporting paper, not favoring one side over the other.

However, your Oct. 22 printing of an opinion of Brian King is far out of line. It is obvious that Mr. King's ideas are much like many of the Democrats, and are done to make them look good — not necessarily for the good of all the people.

A legislature should work for the good of all the people, not just themselves and the party they support. If a party comes up with a good idea, it should be supported by all the legislature, not just a certain party, and that is what we have seen.

Republicans do not always do everything right, but the values of the Republican Party most certainly do reflect the values of most Utahns.

Jim Lord

Salt Lake City